New Board for Montserrat Children’s Society, Summer School Starts July 19

The Montserrat Children’s Society (MCS), the leading children’s advocacy organization on the island, announces the appointment of its new 2021-2022 Executive Committee and President, effective immediately. The Executive Committee determines the general direction and policies of the association, governs the affairs of the organization and serves as trustee for properties and funds.

The committee was elected at the organization’s annual general meeting held on Sunday June 06, 2021. During the AGM the Honorable President, who was reelected to the post highlighted the accomplishments and challenges of the last two years. After a very successful year in 2019, the organization’s activities in 2020 were severely hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic; however, activities will resume shortly with the hosting of the organization’s flagship event – “Children’s Summer Camp” scheduled for the period July 19 to August 20.

The new Executive is a blend of old and new members and are as follows:

President: Margaret Ainsworth,

Vice-President: Lester Ryan,

Secretary: Marguerite Jennifer Joseph,

Treasurer: Faissa Needham.

Committee Members: – Helena Catherine Dorsette, Edris Wade, Craig Brewin, Lydia Parlett, Dr Ingrid Buffonge, Kathleen Retourne and Sarina Labonte

Special Projects Officer: Austin Howe

During her acceptance speech the re-elected president Margaret Ainsworth congratulated the newly elected executive and pledged her commitment towards continuing to advance the cause of children in Montserrat. The president-elect also took time out to thank all those who support the people of Montserrat through volunteering their services. She felt it was inspiring that in such a small community, there was such a large number of voluntary bodies making their contribution to the island and its people.

The MCS is a registered not-for-profit organization established in 2014 for the purpose of supporting vulnerable children and their families to access supports and services in the areas of health, education, social care and safeguarding. The organization works in collaboration with government and other non-government agencies.

Parents of children between four and seven are encouraged to grab one of the limited spots in this year’s Montserrat Children’s Society Camp. The one-month camp will be held at the Lookout Primary School and is free to children.

There is a packed programme of activities. Call Denelta Weekes at 664-495 2652 to reserve a spot