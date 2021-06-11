Rotary Club of Montserrat Donates to Greenhouse Rehab at St. Augustine Primary

The Rotary Club of Montserrat has announced a contribution of EC$3,000.00 towards the reconstruction of a greenhouse on the grounds of the St. Augustine Catholic Primary School. This donation is intended to assist the school in procuring the necessary materials and labour to repair and reconstruct the existing greenhouse on site.

The renovation of this greenhouse is intended to re-establish hands-on learning in the area of agriculture, within the primary school’s curriculum. Rotary’s support within the agricultural sector also aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2 and 4: Zero Hunger, and Quality Education.

Principal of the St. Augustine Primary School, Mrs. Claudia Skerritt, shared “St. Augustine Catholic Primary School express our deepest appreciation to the Montserrat Rotary Club for demonstrating corporate responsibility and care to our pupils. This tangible support will enhance our Agricultural Programme and teach pupils basic horticulture principles. Again, much appreciation Montserrat Rotary Club!”

This particular project falls within two of Rotary International’s 7 areas of focus: Basic Education & Literacy, and Economic & Community Development.

2020-2021 President of the Rotary Club of Montserrat, Linda Dias stated: “We’re delighted to be able to assist a primary school in reconstructing their greenhouse. Rotary is a great supporter of community development, and we believe in teaching youths about agriculture and the benefits of cultivating their own food. Developing this critical skillset within the schools is a life skill that everyone should be versed in, and can reap great benefits to the island for years in the future.”

The contribution to this greenhouse renovation is the first of three greenhouse projects that the Rotary Club of Montserrat is endeavoring in within the primary schools in Montserrat.