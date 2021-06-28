The Rotary Club of Montserrat invites interested persons to apply for the Georgia Rotary Student Programme (GRSP) Scholarship. The GRSP is a fully-funded one-year academic scholarship for students between the ages of 18-25 who are interested in pursuing undergraduate studies at a university in the state of Georgia, USA for the fall semester of the 2021 academic year.

This ambassadorial scholarship is offered to international students, and facilitated and funded by Rotarians in the state of Georgia, USA. Applicants must fit within the outlined eligibility criteria, and be recommended by the Rotary Club of Montserrat. Successful awardees will be required to take SAT exams as a part of the application process.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants:

 Must be between the ages of 18-25 by the fall semester of the 2021 academic year.

 Must not have studied in the USA for longer than four months.

 Must be single.

Students who are successful in their application will become adopted members of a Georgia ‘host family’, living on-campus at the school they attend. Exemplary academic performance during the academic year can create opportunities for students to pursue financial support from other organizations for future years of study.

Some past recipients of the GRSP include: Lyston Skerritt, Crystal Joseph, Deane Archer, Glenroy Foster, and Marissa Allen.

This scholarship is intended to create an opportunity for eligible youths on Montserrat to learn about different cultures and lifestyles, while promoting goodwill through friendship and understanding.

Interested applicants are asked to contact the Rotary Club of Montserrat on (664) 495-5787 or RotaryMontserrat7030@gmail.com by July 16th 2021.