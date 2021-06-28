Rotary Club of Montserrat Wins Four-Star Award from Rotary District 7030

The Rotary Club of Montserrat is proud to announce the receipt of the club’s first ever Four-Star District Governor’s Citation at the 2021 Rotary District 7030 Awards Ceremony. The annual awards were hosted virtually on the 24th of June 2021, and have been bestowed to honour the outstanding community contributions that Rotary Clubs within the 17-territory district have made within the past Rotary Year.

The virtual 2021 Rotary District 7030 Awards recognized a number of notable clubs during the evening, including: clubs who have donated the highest per capita funds to the Rotary Foundation, clubs who have bestowed the most Paul Harris Fellows, and clubs who have executed significant and outstanding projects during the 2020-21 Rotary Year. A number of key members were also acknowledged, including: Major Donors, Paul Harris Society Members, and Rotary Heroes.

This District Governor’s Awards acknowledged Rotary Clubs’ achievements in attaining their 2020-21 Rotary Year objectives. To be eligible for a citation, clubs must have paid their District and Rotary International Dues on time, achieved at least 13 of the 23 goals from the Rotary International Citation categories, and attained at least 160 points from an outlined District 7030 Citation Awards Criteria. The Rotary Club of Montserrat achieved 18 of the 23 goals, and 205 points respectively.

Additionally, at the start of the virtual awards ceremony hosted via Zoom, the Rotary Club of Montserrat was one of 10 clubs whose projects were featured within the 73-club district. These projects included: Rehabilitation of a Vulnerable Gentleman’s Home in Sweeney’s, the Marguerita Bay Beach Clean-Up (in collaboration with the Department of Environment), the Santa ‘Round the Island project, the Mark of Excellence Awards, the Hike to the Dry Waterfall with 6th Grade Students of the Brades Primary School, and the Donation of a Wheelchair to the Montserrat Senior Citizens Association.

2020-2021 President of the Rotary Club of Montserrat, Linda Dias stated “The club did an amazing job this year. I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made in both projects and improvement, and the members definitely deserve this award for the work they’ve put into our community. Rotary in Montserrat has been recognized regionally as an inspiration, and we really have to thank our local supporters and sponsors for their efforts in these projects.”

2020-21 Rotary District 7030 Governor, Lisle Chase noted: “Congratulations to the Rotary Club of Montserrat for achieving a District Citation at this year’s Rotary District 7030 Awards Ceremony. The club has demonstrated resilience and the willingness to adapt to the current circumstances.”

Assistant Governor Jermaine Wade presented the Four-Star certificate to President Linda at the club’s annual Installation Ceremony on Saturday 26th of June.

District 7030 awarded 12 clubs within the Four-Star category of the District Governor’s Citation Awards. Other categories included a Three-Star Citation, and a Five-Star Citation.