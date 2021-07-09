Dog Show, Expo and Tours for Calabash Festival July 18 to 24

This year’s edition of the Calabash Festival promises to be entertaining and enriching.

Last Friday, host of D’ Culture Show, Sharlene Lindsay shared highlights of the upcoming festival slated to run from July 18 to 24. This year’s programme includes both virtual and in-person events, which will happen across the island.

The festival, which is funded by the Montserrat Arts Council, kicks off with Neighbourly Day on Sunday, July 18. The church service will be held from 9AM at the Salem Methodist Church.

On Monday, July 19 at 10AM and 1PM, residents will have a chance to take a tour to St. George’s Hill.

Tuesday, July 20 at 5PM there will be a Herbal Garden Tour at the Montserrat National Trust. At 6PM, the annual Dr. George Irish Lecture Series will be delivered by Dr. Richards at the main hall of the Trust in Salem.

On Wednesday, July 21, the action moves to the Montserrat National Musuem for a herbal exhibition

Boat tours are available around the island, leaving from Little Bay Port on Thursday, July 22.

The Grand Food Fair takes places on Friday, July 23 from 11AM in Little Bay. PRIME, the expo of creations from local designers and crafters will begin at 9AM at the Montserrat Cultural Centre. It will continue on Saturday the 24th.

The Montserrat Animal Protection Society (MAPS) will host a dog show and residents are invited to register their pups to win prizes for the Saturday, July 24th event at Salem Park.

There will be prizes for waggiest tail, best trick, nost obedient, best costume, best police mascot, youngest handler, best owner/dog look alike, best legs, best looking, and best overall.

All dogs must be on a lead and kept apart. A release waiver must be signed to enter with a registration fee of $10 for first class entered. Each additional class entry costs $3.

Call 664-392-1868 to register.