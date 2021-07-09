Pandemic Moments: Three Literary Icons, One Event this Sunday at The Trust

This Sunday, Montserrat will be treated to poetry and conversation from three of its literary icons.

The Montserrat National Trust, in collaboration with the Montserrat Public Library will host the launch of Pandemic Moments. This is a collaborative collection from the incomparable wordsmith and historian Sir Professor Howard Fergus, author and poet Professor Dr Yvonne Weekes.

Author and playwright David Edgecombe will host the event which begins at 6PM at the National Trust in Salem on Sunday, July 11.

The public is invited to attend and purchase copies of their new work as well as previously publised collections from all three authors.