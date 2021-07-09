Ministry of Health Confirms Imported COVID-19 Case

The Ministry of Health and Social Services today confirmed that one person on island has tested positive for COVID-19.

The imported case was identified via routine testing during quarantine. The individual is presently in self- isolation and will remain there until recovery.

Ministry of Health officials indicated that a nasopharyngeal sample (nasal swab) will be sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Laboratory for further testing to determine the strain of the infection.

Officials further stated that early signs indicate that this is an isolated infection and the risk to the public is low.

However, residents should continue to be mindful of actions that increase risk of contracting COVID -19 and continue to practice good hygiene, wear face coverings in public spaces and limit close social interactions.