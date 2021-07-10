Montserrat National Honours Nomination Season Opens July 12

As of Monday July 12, 2021 the nomination period for the National Honours and Awards will open to allow for submissions from members of the public with recommendations for 2022 awardees.

Members of the public can therefore submit the names of individuals they wish to nominate for awards in the following categories:

1. The Order of National Hero

2. The Order of Excellence

3. The Order of Distinction

4. The Order of Merit

Submissions must be received by Friday September 10, 2021. All submissions should include the following information:

 The nominee’s name;

 The category nominated for; and

 Background and supporting information to justify the nomination, including significant accomplishments and achievements.

Hard copies of the application forms are available at the Office of the Premier. Individuals can also download the form from the Government of Montserrat website www.gov.ms on the Office of the Premier’s page. The direct link to the form is:

NOMINATION-FORM-AND-GUIDELINES.pdf (www.gov.ms)

Completed nomination forms are to be addressed and submitted to the National Honours and Awards Committee, Office of the Premier via email or hardcopy.

Details of the nomination categories are as follows:

The Order of the National Hero is the highest award and is granted to a Montserratian who, by exceptional and extraordinary service, has changed the course of the country and significantly transformed the lives of Montserratians.

The Order of Excellence is awarded to a Montserratian:

a) who, by extraordinary and unwavering commitment and devoted and distinguished service has contributed significantly to the development of Montserrat and positively projected its image or

b) for exceptional achievements in any field or discipline at the national, regional and international level

The Order of Distinction is awarded to a Montserratian who:

a) In any field, has given distinguished and outstanding service: or

b) has attained remarkable achievement at the national level or made remarkable contribution on a national level.

The Order of Merit is awarded to a Montserratian for meritorious contribution to national development in the field of arts, science, commerce, sports, education, governance, philanthropy, community service or any other related area.

For further information, please contact Miss. Brenda Lindsey at nhac@gov.ms or telephone 1-664-491-3378