Watch Volcanoes of the Caribbean by Filmmaker David Lea

Filmmaker David Lea, who has chronicled the eruptions at the Soufriere Hills Volcano since 1995 has released a documentary called Volcanoes of the Caribbean FREE to view on YouTube.

Lea says in the films introduction that during a particular lull in activity at SHV in 1999, he came up with the idea to take a Caribbean tour to see other islands in the region.

The filmmaker organised a team of 18 volcanologists and explorers to take a tour via the schooner Sir Robert Baden Powell with Captain Karston Bourner from Germany. After meeting up in Grenada, the group visited and climbed all the major volcanoes in the Eastern Caribbean. David’s son Sunny Lea captured 26 hours of footage from the visits to 11 volcanic islands from Grenada to Saba.

“We also managed to visit all the craters for a total of around 26,000 feet of climbing,” the filmmaker revealed.

“Because of being in lockdown for over a year now and with lots of time on our hands, we decided to edit this into the informative and educational adventure you are about to embark on. We also discussed what we should charge for viewing this and decided to just put it online for FREE,” Lea added.

Viewers are encouraged to make a donation to the project and future films from David Lea. Donate via Paypal

Watch VOLCANOES OF THE CARIBBEAN: The Voyage of the Sir Robert Baden Powell – https://youtu.be/bf6Co9I3dOw

