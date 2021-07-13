discover-mni logo long
July 16 Deadline to Apply for a Goverment Scholarship

  • July 13, 2021

The Human Resources Management Unit (HRMU) within the Office of the Deputy Governor today released the priority list for long term courses of study for which students can apply for a scholarship. The list was released after being approved by Cabinet. However, the deadline date for receipt of applications is July 16th 2021 and applications reaching HRMU after this date will not be accepted.

Medical staff and teachers in various specialties makes up the largest portion of the list.

Download the Application Form here

The full list of 39 areas and the departments under which they will function follows:

PRIORITY RANKING – LONG TERM COURSES OF STUDY – 2021/2022 – MIN/DEPT

  1. BSc Engineering in Electrical and Computer Engineering – MUL
  2. BA English/ Literature with Teacher Training – MoE
  3. Registered Nurse Programme – MOHSS
  4. Diploma/ASc/BSc in Broadcast Engineering – OOP
  5. B.Sc. in Mathematics and/or Physics with Teacher Training – MoE
  6. BSc in Fisheries biology and marine management/ ASc Fisheries biology – MALHE
  7. BSc Information Technology/Computer Science with Teacher Training – MoE
  8. BSc Industrial Arts- CVC Qualification with Teacher Training – MoE
  9. Nurse Anesthetist Programme – MOHSS
  10. Diploma/Associate/Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism Management and / or Hospitality Management – OOP
  11. BSC in Accounting / International Financing – MoFEM
  12. BSc/ASc in General Agriculture/Crop Science and Technology – MALHE
  13. BSc. in Forensic Science – POLICE
  14. MSc Public Financial Management – MoFEM
  15. B.Sc. in Criminology – POLICE
  16. Diploma in Dental Assisting/BSc Dental Hygiene & Dental Therapy (Nursing) – MOHSS
  17. BA in Media and Communication – OOP
  18. Diploma – Veterinary Lab Technician – MALHE
  19. BSc Marine Engineer – POLICE
  20. Public Health Nursing Programme – MOHSS
  21. Diploma Information Technology / Network Engineering – MCWL
  22. B.Sc. in Biology with Teacher Training – MoE
  23. BSc. Nursing Education – MOHSS
  24. BSc/MSc. Epidemiology – MOHSS
  25. BSc. Physical Therapy – MOHSS
  26. Bachelor of Pharmacy – MOHSS
  27. BSc. Nursing (Post RN) – MOHSS
  28. Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Programme – MOHSS
  29. Nursing Assistant Programme – MOHSS
  30. Operating Room Nursing – MOHSS
  31. Accident & Emergency Nursing – MOHSS
  32. BHS Health Informatics/ Health Information Management – MOHSS
  33. Gerontology – MOHSS
  34. BSc Environmental Health – MOHSS
  35. Diploma/BSc Facilities Management – MOHSS
  36. Doctor of Medicine (DM) Obstetrics & Gynaecology – MOHSS
  37. Doctor of Medicine (DM) Internal Medicine – MOHSS
  38. Doctor of Medicine (DM) General Surgery – MOHSS
  39. Doctor of Medicine (DM) Paediatrics (medicine) – MOHSS
