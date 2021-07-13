July 16 Deadline to Apply for a Goverment Scholarship

The Human Resources Management Unit (HRMU) within the Office of the Deputy Governor today released the priority list for long term courses of study for which students can apply for a scholarship. The list was released after being approved by Cabinet. However, the deadline date for receipt of applications is July 16th 2021 and applications reaching HRMU after this date will not be accepted.

Medical staff and teachers in various specialties makes up the largest portion of the list.

Download the Application Form here

The full list of 39 areas and the departments under which they will function follows:

PRIORITY RANKING – LONG TERM COURSES OF STUDY – 2021/2022 – MIN/DEPT

BSc Engineering in Electrical and Computer Engineering – MUL BA English/ Literature with Teacher Training – MoE Registered Nurse Programme – MOHSS Diploma/ASc/BSc in Broadcast Engineering – OOP B.Sc. in Mathematics and/or Physics with Teacher Training – MoE BSc in Fisheries biology and marine management/ ASc Fisheries biology – MALHE BSc Information Technology/Computer Science with Teacher Training – MoE BSc Industrial Arts- CVC Qualification with Teacher Training – MoE Nurse Anesthetist Programme – MOHSS Diploma/Associate/Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism Management and / or Hospitality Management – OOP BSC in Accounting / International Financing – MoFEM BSc/ASc in General Agriculture/Crop Science and Technology – MALHE BSc. in Forensic Science – POLICE MSc Public Financial Management – MoFEM B.Sc. in Criminology – POLICE Diploma in Dental Assisting/BSc Dental Hygiene & Dental Therapy (Nursing) – MOHSS BA in Media and Communication – OOP Diploma – Veterinary Lab Technician – MALHE BSc Marine Engineer – POLICE Public Health Nursing Programme – MOHSS Diploma Information Technology / Network Engineering – MCWL B.Sc. in Biology with Teacher Training – MoE BSc. Nursing Education – MOHSS BSc/MSc. Epidemiology – MOHSS BSc. Physical Therapy – MOHSS Bachelor of Pharmacy – MOHSS BSc. Nursing (Post RN) – MOHSS Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Programme – MOHSS Nursing Assistant Programme – MOHSS Operating Room Nursing – MOHSS Accident & Emergency Nursing – MOHSS BHS Health Informatics/ Health Information Management – MOHSS Gerontology – MOHSS BSc Environmental Health – MOHSS Diploma/BSc Facilities Management – MOHSS Doctor of Medicine (DM) Obstetrics & Gynaecology – MOHSS Doctor of Medicine (DM) Internal Medicine – MOHSS Doctor of Medicine (DM) General Surgery – MOHSS Doctor of Medicine (DM) Paediatrics (medicine) – MOHSS