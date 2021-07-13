July 16 Deadline to Apply for a Goverment Scholarship

The Human Resources Management Unit (HRMU) within the Office of the Deputy Governor today released the priority list for long term courses of study for which students can apply for a scholarship. The list was released after being approved by Cabinet. However, the deadline date for receipt of applications is July 16th 2021 and applications reaching HRMU after this date will not be accepted.
Medical staff and teachers in various specialties makes up the largest portion of the list.
The full list of 39 areas and the departments under which they will function follows:
PRIORITY RANKING – LONG TERM COURSES OF STUDY – 2021/2022 – MIN/DEPT
- BSc Engineering in Electrical and Computer Engineering – MUL
- BA English/ Literature with Teacher Training – MoE
- Registered Nurse Programme – MOHSS
- Diploma/ASc/BSc in Broadcast Engineering – OOP
- B.Sc. in Mathematics and/or Physics with Teacher Training – MoE
- BSc in Fisheries biology and marine management/ ASc Fisheries biology – MALHE
- BSc Information Technology/Computer Science with Teacher Training – MoE
- BSc Industrial Arts- CVC Qualification with Teacher Training – MoE
- Nurse Anesthetist Programme – MOHSS
- Diploma/Associate/Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism Management and / or Hospitality Management – OOP
- BSC in Accounting / International Financing – MoFEM
- BSc/ASc in General Agriculture/Crop Science and Technology – MALHE
- BSc. in Forensic Science – POLICE
- MSc Public Financial Management – MoFEM
- B.Sc. in Criminology – POLICE
- Diploma in Dental Assisting/BSc Dental Hygiene & Dental Therapy (Nursing) – MOHSS
- BA in Media and Communication – OOP
- Diploma – Veterinary Lab Technician – MALHE
- BSc Marine Engineer – POLICE
- Public Health Nursing Programme – MOHSS
- Diploma Information Technology / Network Engineering – MCWL
- B.Sc. in Biology with Teacher Training – MoE
- BSc. Nursing Education – MOHSS
- BSc/MSc. Epidemiology – MOHSS
- BSc. Physical Therapy – MOHSS
- Bachelor of Pharmacy – MOHSS
- BSc. Nursing (Post RN) – MOHSS
- Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Programme – MOHSS
- Nursing Assistant Programme – MOHSS
- Operating Room Nursing – MOHSS
- Accident & Emergency Nursing – MOHSS
- BHS Health Informatics/ Health Information Management – MOHSS
- Gerontology – MOHSS
- BSc Environmental Health – MOHSS
- Diploma/BSc Facilities Management – MOHSS
- Doctor of Medicine (DM) Obstetrics & Gynaecology – MOHSS
- Doctor of Medicine (DM) Internal Medicine – MOHSS
- Doctor of Medicine (DM) General Surgery – MOHSS
- Doctor of Medicine (DM) Paediatrics (medicine) – MOHSS