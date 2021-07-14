See You at the Calabash Festival – Full Schedule Inside

This year’s Montserrat Calabash Festival includes the customary Food Fair and Dr. George Irish Lecture Series as well as new features like the Montserrat Animal Protection Society (MAPS) Dog Show and P.R.I.M.E – Produced in Montserrat Expo.

The festival, which is funded by the Montserrat Arts Council, commences on Sunday 18th July with Neighbourly Day and concludes on Saturday 24th July with a virtual African Heritage Panel.

For nature lovers, there will be a Montserrat Bus Tour, Herbal Garden Tour and Boat Tours to Plymouth and Rendezvous on the 19th, 20th and 22nd July respectively. If you need a bit of retail therapy or like knowing how your products are produced locally, be sure to visit the Montserrat Cultural Centre on July 23rd and 24th for P.R.I.M.E (Produced in Montserrat Expo). The Montserrat Animal Protection Society (MAPS) Dog Show also promises to be an entertaining addition to the festival’s line-up.

For more information on the upcoming Calabash Festival, contact the Montserrat Arts Council via email at info@artscouncil.ms. Alternatively, you can visit the Montserrat Festivals & Carnival, Montserrat Arts Council or Montserrat Calabash Festival Facebook page.