Local Agro-Processors to Be Featured at Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME)

PRoduced In Montserrat Expo (PRIME) is one week away and local agro-processors will be a part of the more than 20 businesses featured during the two-day event.

The Montserrat Arts Council and the Trade and Quality Infrastructure Division within the Office of the Premier are hosting the expo as part of the annual Calabash Festival, which runs July 18 to 24. PRIME, will be held on July 23 and 24 at the Montserrat Cultural Centre in Little Bay from 9am to 6pm daily.

A colorful cluster of industries will be represented at PRIME to include: arts and craft, agro-processing, horticulture and the creative industry, amongst others. To provide a more engaging outlook to the event, there will be live product demonstrations across the two days. It’s an opportunity to connect with the vendors and reveal some behind-the-scenes- footage as to how their products are made and/or how they should be used.

The event will commence with a brief opening ceremony comprising brief remarks from Premier Joseph Farrell and Permanent Secretary, Office of the Premier. Daphne Cassell. PRIME will then culminate on day two with a grand fashion show featuring local designers of clothing and accessories, and live performances by local soca artists and a featured band.

Among the featured entrepreneurs is veteran artist and crafter Vereen Woolcock MBE. Her jellies and snacks are all produced from locally grown fruits and vegetables. She will have Mammy Apple (Manciport) Chutney, Mango Chutney Soursop jelly, Guava jelly, Guava cheese, Hytea chips, Breadfruit cookies and okra tea bags and other products to sample and purchase.

Hair and beauty entrepreneur Prisca Marshall of Rootz and Tingz will have hair oils, pomades, hair masks and conditioners, among other products. Marshall sources much of the products from the hills of Montserrat.

Joseph Cassell a local artist, artisan and agro-processor will be serving up a variety of tasty treats on the day including preserved gooseberries, healing Noni juice, coconut muffins, Five Finger juice, and Breadfruit juice.

PRIME is the designated marketplace for all things produced in Montserrat. It is the ideal platform where locally created goods and services will be in the spotlight. The goal is to empowers businesses to:

 Market their products to a wider cross-section of the population and gain added exposure

 Fuel and expand revenue and sales opportunities

 Network with other entrepreneurs and businesses

 Build customer relations and engage with customers and;

 Demonstrate the functionalities of their goods and/or services