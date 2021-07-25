Little Ones Win Big at MAPS Dog Show

The Best Dog Award at the MAPS Fun Dog Show in Salem Park on Saturday, went to Judah, the Belgian Malinois dog that helped in a search and rescue activity a couple of months ago on island.

The award was given to the dog’s handler, eight-year-old Zion Cabey after she also won the Best Young Handler award for the under 12s. Judah also gave the audience an impressive demonstration of his abilities in protection with his owner, Freddie.

Runner-up overall was Victory, a pit bull mix, who also won the Dog with the Waggiest Tail and the Best 6 Legs category for dog and handler, Malcolm Hempsell.

Other winners were Best Looking Dog with Montserrat mongrel Bula, handled by Jay Steed,

And the best costume was won by Khloe, a terrier mongrel in a very fetching red tutu and bows, handled by six-year-old Earlaney Browne.

The MAPS acknowledged the contributions of Officer Pope of the Royal Montserrat Police Service and Judge Iain Morley who both shared the judging. They also thanked the many children who attended and the Montserrat Arts Council and others who supported their first dog show in many years.

MAPS hopes it can become an annual event and helps to spread their message of animal welfare.