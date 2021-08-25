Chivone Gerald and Sharese Allen Awarded 2021 Chevening Scholarships

The Governor’s Office announced Wednesday that two more Montserratian women have been selected as the 2021/22 recipients of the prestigious Chevening Scholarship.

Chivone Gerald, an attorney affiliated with the law chambers of Allen Markham and Associates, will be studying for a LLM in Banking and Finance Law at Queen Mary University of London. Sharese Allen, a Social Worker attached to Child and Family Services in the Social Services Department, will be studying for an MSc in Child Protection and Adult Safeguarding at Bucks New University.

Delighted to receive the Chevening Scholarship this year Ms. Gerald said “I am immensely grateful to be awarded this prestigious scholarship. As I commence my journey, I look forward to expanding my knowledge, networking with like-minded future leaders from the Chevening alumni, and more-so being able to give back to the community of Montserrat.”

After receiving her Final Award letter Ms. Allen said “I am extremely thrilled and honoured to be chosen for a Chevening Scholarship Award. I will ensure upon my return that the knowledge, skills and experience gained through the Chevening opportunity is shared with other budding professionals locally within the social sciences field. This opportunity will undoubtedly enable me to broaden my knowledge base and build my capacity both personally and professionally.”

At the news, His Excellency the Governor, Andrew Pearce, said: “I am delighted to offer my warmest congratulations to Montserrat’s newest scholars, Ms. Gerald and Ms. Allen. I continue to be impressed by Montserratian determination commitment to personal development and optimism. Covid has certainly had an impact on how education is administered and on regular processes like our scholarships awards scheme. Thank you to our scholars for their patience through this longer than average wait. Once again heartiest congratulations to you both.”

The Chevening Scholarship scheme is the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations. It is geared to students with at least first degrees enabling them to study for Masters programmes or equivalent and who show the potential to become future leaders and decision makers in their home countries.