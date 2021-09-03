September 3 – Six Active Cases of COVID-19 on Montserrat

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has identified two additional cases of COVID-19 via the testing protocol used for persons arriving on the island.

The ministry is also confirming that one of the persons that tested positive for COVID-19 previously has recovered. This brings the overall number of COVID-19 cases identified on Montserrat since the start of the pandemic to 31. The total number of active cases now stands at six.

Routine contact tracing is in progress to identify and isolate any individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.

Residents and visitors alike are asked to adhere to quarantine protocols to decrease the risk of imported COVID-19 infections spreading to the community. All residents are encouraged to continue practicing good hygiene, wearing face coverings in public spaces and limiting close social interactions to protect themselves from infection.

All residents are encouraged to continue practicing good hygiene, wearing face coverings in public spaces and limiting close social interactions to protect themselves from infection.

If persons are interested in receiving a vaccine for COVID-19, please register your name and contact details at the St. John’s Health Centre by calling 491-5218.

Related