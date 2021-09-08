3 Recover from COVID-19; 1 New Case Identified

The Ministry of Health and Social Services today announced the recovery of three patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19. Additionally, one new positive has been identified. At present, current local cases of COVID-19 stand at three.

Ministry of Health officials indicate that the new case is a close contact of a previously identified case of COVID-19 and has had no known contact with the public.

Officials also stated that while the Ministry is pleased with the successful efforts to curb community spread, residents must remain aware of the risk; particularly as the more contagious Delta Variant of the virus continues to spread both regionally and globally.

The Ministry continues to urge residents to continue to lessen personal risk by practicing frequent handwashing, wearing face coverings in public spaces and limiting close social interactions and adhering to the rules of quarantine.

