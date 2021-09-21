Apply for a Commonwealth Masters Scholarship

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the United Kingdom (CSC) is inviting nominations from Montserrat for Commonwealth

Masters Scholarships tenable from 2022.

Full details of the Scholarships are available on the Commonwealth’s website https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/about-us/scholarships/

For further information, interested persons should contact Learning and Development Division in the Human Resources Management Unit at telephone number 491-2365 or email training.HRMU@gov.ms or visit the Commonwealth website at https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/about-us/scholarships/

Individuals wishing to apply must apply using the CSC’s online application system and should submit their application by

November 1st, 2021, 4pm GMT. Candidates must provide a copy of their CSC application form for further processing to:

The Chairman

National Training and Scholarship Advisory Committee

Human Resources Management Unit

Government Headquarters

Brades

Montserrat

The closing date for the receipt of the completed CSC application form is Friday November 15th 2021.

Related