New Travel Protocols for Antigua & Barbuda Take Effect October 1

Antigua & Barbuda will activate new travel protocols as of October 1, 2021. These changes will affect onward travel to Montserrat.

EFFECTIVE 1ST OCTOBER 2021:

All arriving passengers by air must have a negative COVID- I9 RT-PCR (real time polymerase chain reaction) test for SARS-CoV-2 using a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab taken within four days of their flight. (This includes transiting passengers). Children below the age of five years entering Antigua and Barbuda, DO NOT REQUIRE a COVID -19 RT-PCR test. Rapid antigen tests and home tests are NOT accepted.

All arriving passengers including returning nationals and residents are required to have received at least one dose of a World Health Organization approved 2-dose COVID 19 vaccine or a single dose vaccine to be permitted entry into Antigua and Barbuda. Children below the age of 18 years arriving at a port of entry are exempted from this requirement.

Fully vaccinated passengers entering Antigua and Barbuda who can present verifiable documentation that they have received both doses of a World Health Organization (WHO) or the Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment (MOHWE) approved 2-dose COVID 19 vaccine or one dose of a single dose COVD 19 vaccine and have a COVID-l9 RT-PCR negative test result will be allowed to stay at bio safe/certified accommodation. At least two weeks must have passed since the administration of the dosage. Partially vaccinated visitors will be allowed to stay at Certified Accommodation/Lodging.

Visitors are required to observe all protocols during their stay and patronize only COVID-19 certified businesses such as restaurants and excursions for the duration of their trip.

Montserrat is to reopen to visitors on October 1. However, only vaccinated travellers will be eligible to visit.

Once the new protocols for Montserrat are released, out travel page will be updated.