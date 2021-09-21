Antigua & Barbuda on CDCs Avoid Travel List as COVID-19 Cases Increase

The United States of America Center for Diseases Control (CDC) has raised the level of risk for travel to Antigua & Barbuda to Level four which means avoid travel.

In its September 20 update of travel restrictions, it raised the island’s level from three to four as the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to climb. There are currently 964 active cases as of September 18.

The CDC website noted that “If you must travel to Antigua and Barbuda, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel. Because of the current situation in Antigua and Barbuda, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.”

It also advised travellers to follow recommendations or requirements in Antigua and Barbuda, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.

CDC recommends that US nationals should not “travel internationally until fully vaccinated. If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, follow CDC’s international travel recommendations for people who are not fully vaccinated.

“Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some COVID-19 variants.

“The COVID-19 situation, including the spread of new or concerning variants, differs from country to country. All travelers need to pay close attention to the conditions at their destination before traveling.

CDC says it will update these recommendations as more people get vaccinated, as rates of COVID-19 change, and as additional scientific evidence becomes available.

Source: COVID-19 in Antigua and Barbuda – COVID-19 Very High – Level 4