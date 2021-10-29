As part of its continued work to improve access and connectivity to Montserrat, the Access Division, Office of the Premier is conducting a travel survey for local residents.

The online ‘Montserrat Travel Survey for Local Residents’ is an important aspect of the Access Division’s stakeholder engagement; as the feedback received will be factored into the planning framework for Montserrat’s access and connectivity.

This survey is targeted towards persons living in Montserrat to include Montserratians and Caribbean Residents.

The survey would be active for the period October 26th to November 9th , 2021 and should take approximately 3 minutes to complete.

The survey is available at the following link: https://forms.gle/VweUy6u8LDv1WgPY6

Related