International College of Dentists Supports Financial Information Month

On Saturday, October 23, the International College of Dentists (ICD) collaborated with local Dentist Dr. Coretta Fergus in one of the events for Financial Information Month here on Montserrat.

The High Visibility Walk has become a popular feature of the month of activities whose theme for this year was Innovation in the Face of Financial Adversity. Over the years this walk has covered various routes across the island. This year the walk started at the St. John’s Anglican church in St. John’s and ended at Marine Village, Little Bay.

More 60 people assembled at the starting point where health checks were conducted by nurses. Local fitness instructor, Ryan Darroux, of Rx Gym took the walkers through a heart pumping warm up routine. Walkers hit the pavement for a leisurely mostly downhill walk.

At the end of the walk Dr. Fergus gave a short oral health talk highlighting the growing cost of providing dental treatment and subsequently the cost of neglecting your oral health. She also encouraged parents to pay closer attention to their children’s oral health especially the teenagers who appear to be leaving school with more dental caries than when they entered. Persons were also reminded of the reality of oral cancer which has been identified more readily in residents over the last 7 years. Electric toothbrushes were recommended for elderly persons with reduced manual dexterity.

Dental supplies were given out to all participants. Supplies included electric toothbrushes, environmentally friendly bamboo toothbrushes, charcoal toothpaste. This initiative was sponsored by Regal Dental with support from ICD the world’s oldest and largest Honour Society for Dentists. Dr. Fergus was appointed as Regent for the Caribbean Section earlier this year.

A presentation was made to ECCB Resident Representative on island Miss Angela Estwick, who acknowleged the ICD’s contribution for the annual event.