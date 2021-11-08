GEM Sports Foundation Announces 2021 Recipients

The GEM Sports Foundation is excited to announce its 2021 recipients of the Scholarship and Mentorship Programme. Each student-athlete will be awarded a scholarship valued at One Thousand Eastern Caribbean Dollars (XCD$1000.00), along with lifelong mentorship to support their sports, career and/or life aspirations.

Ke’juane Galloway, a 12-year-old student at the Montserrat Secondary School is a promising young talent who is actively involved in football. He is touted to be a great goal scorer with natural abilities . Ke’juane’s ultimate goal is to play professional football and represent Montserrat at the highest level.

Nehemiah Young is a 16-year-old student-athlete who recently graduated from the Montserrat Secondary School. He is a very promising wrist spinner who has represented Montserrat at both the under fifteen and seventeen level ( U-15 & U-17) and is currently making waves in the senior tournament. His career dream is to be an international cricketer representing the West Indies.

Both recipients were awarded their scholarships at a brief award ceremony on Friday 5th November 2021.