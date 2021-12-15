discover-mni logo long
Ife Eshe fulfilled a personal goal to sing calypso in 2020. (File photo)

Here’s How to Watch the 35 Calypsonians in Saturday’s Eliminations

  • December 15, 2021

Finally!

It’s Calypso competition season.

This Saturday, December 18, 2021, 35 calypsonians have registered to compete for a chance to make it through to the finals and take home a $10,000 grand prize. Among the group are six women. Two of the ladies, who made their debut in the 2020 competition, Ife Eshe and Samantha Innis are returning, along with some familiar faces in Khandie, Storm, and Maggie.

A few new/old male entries are returning. It has been more than a decade since Kenzie, Algie, and Pops Morris have competed in the annual calypso show.

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) will be hosting the competition in doors at the Montserrat Cultural Centre. There is limited seating but here is how to get one of those seats.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children. They can only be purchased in advance at the MAC office upstairs the Little Bay Market. Your seats will be assigned to you right then and there. Members of the same household will be able to sit together. Otherwise, there will be an empty seat and a row between you and other attendees.

If you want to watch the show from the comfort of your home or at your favourite bar then you can purchase a Pay-Per-View ticket for $25. The show will be airing on Channel 97 on Digicel Cable.

Read on to find out the names of the calypsonians in their order of appearance and what they will be singing.

Name | Stage name | Song name | Composer | Arranger

  1. Steve Weekes | Iceman | Left For Dead | Steve Weekes | Micah Hilton
  2. Sanjarion Prince | Sanjarion | Nah Tek E | Sanjarion | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  3. Clifford Yearwood | Mad Max | Drop Chord | Clifford Yearwood | Joel ‘Bluff’ Watts
  4. Ife Eshe-I | I-Feh | New World Order | Ife Eshe-I | Delroy Joseph
  5. Maxcine Osborne | Fen Young | I am Free | Maxcine Osborne | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  6. Michael Greenaway | Sunny Money | Somebody Go Jam | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  7. Trevorn Pollard | Trevvle | Talk, Talk, Talk | Trevon Pollard | Micah Hilton
  8. Glasford Lee | Ras Alpha | Guns and Roses | Ras Alpha | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  9. Kimari Kirnon | Proklaima | Hope | Andy Kirnon | Roland ‘Stokes’ Richard
  10. Sylvina Malone | Khandie | Be part of the solution, not the pollution | Sylvina ‘Khandie’ Malone | Roland ‘Stokes’ Richard
  11. Roland Johnson | Kenzie | Come Back and Sing | Roland Johnson | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  12. Herman Francis | Cupid | Branding | Herman Francis | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  13. Imran James | Sly | Feel Da Vybz | Imran James | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  14. Shane Cesar | Lord Cesar | Running Out Of Money | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  15. Reinford Gibbons | Kulcha Don | Extreme | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  16. Baptiste Wallace | Baptiste | Live Your Life | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  17. Ozzie Carty | Ozzie Blue | Montserrat We Sorry | Justin ‘Hero’ Cassell | Neville Hinds
  18. Kenneth Greenaway | Yogi Lazer | Gimme Back Me Land | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake & Roland Richards
  19. Samantha Innis | Samantha | Time and Place | Keithroy ‘De Bear’ Morson | Keithroy ‘De Bear’ Morson
  20. Steve Watts | Michigan | Loyalty Love | Steve Watts | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  21. Jayesh Sadhwani | Sakawinki | What Shall I Do | Jayesh Sadhwani | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  22. Desmond Gray | Mighty Rice Grain | March Seventeen |Desmond Gray | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  23. Kelvin Duberry | Tabu | Climate Crisis | Kelvin Duberry | Kelvin Duberry & Eddie Duberry
  24. Maggie Destouche | Maggie | Extermination Time | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  25. Fredrick Daley | Taffy | De Batty | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  26. Elton Galloway | Chipsa | Money is Everything | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  27. Joseph Morris | Pops Morris | Let’s Work Together | Joseph Morris | Joseph Morris
  28. Alvin Greaves | Algie | Ruler We Sorry | Alvin Greaves | Eddie Duberry
  29. Haldane Zedra | String Beans | Pick Up | Haldane Zedra | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  30. Peter Sullivan | Maddie | What’s on my Mind | Austin Howe | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  31. James Brown | Cruza | MCAP mek PDM look good | Steve Weekes | Micah Hilton
  32. Desmond Davis | Undertaker | Raise Your Flag | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  33. Delroy Joseph | Delz | Tek Knowledge | Steve Weekes | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
  34. Vicky Locker | Storm | Covid Woes | Ian Jackson | Ritchie Buntin
  35. Brian Charles | I-Cultural | Bulldog loving Puddycat | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Micah Hilton
