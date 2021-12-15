Here’s How to Watch the 35 Calypsonians in Saturday’s Eliminations

Finally!

It’s Calypso competition season.

This Saturday, December 18, 2021, 35 calypsonians have registered to compete for a chance to make it through to the finals and take home a $10,000 grand prize. Among the group are six women. Two of the ladies, who made their debut in the 2020 competition, Ife Eshe and Samantha Innis are returning, along with some familiar faces in Khandie, Storm, and Maggie.

A few new/old male entries are returning. It has been more than a decade since Kenzie, Algie, and Pops Morris have competed in the annual calypso show.

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) will be hosting the competition in doors at the Montserrat Cultural Centre. There is limited seating but here is how to get one of those seats.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children. They can only be purchased in advance at the MAC office upstairs the Little Bay Market. Your seats will be assigned to you right then and there. Members of the same household will be able to sit together. Otherwise, there will be an empty seat and a row between you and other attendees.

If you want to watch the show from the comfort of your home or at your favourite bar then you can purchase a Pay-Per-View ticket for $25. The show will be airing on Channel 97 on Digicel Cable.

Read on to find out the names of the calypsonians in their order of appearance and what they will be singing.

Name | Stage name | Song name | Composer | Arranger

Steve Weekes | Iceman | Left For Dead | Steve Weekes | Micah Hilton Sanjarion Prince | Sanjarion | Nah Tek E | Sanjarion | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Clifford Yearwood | Mad Max | Drop Chord | Clifford Yearwood | Joel ‘Bluff’ Watts Ife Eshe-I | I-Feh | New World Order | Ife Eshe-I | Delroy Joseph Maxcine Osborne | Fen Young | I am Free | Maxcine Osborne | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Michael Greenaway | Sunny Money | Somebody Go Jam | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Trevorn Pollard | Trevvle | Talk, Talk, Talk | Trevon Pollard | Micah Hilton Glasford Lee | Ras Alpha | Guns and Roses | Ras Alpha | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Kimari Kirnon | Proklaima | Hope | Andy Kirnon | Roland ‘Stokes’ Richard Sylvina Malone | Khandie | Be part of the solution, not the pollution | Sylvina ‘Khandie’ Malone | Roland ‘Stokes’ Richard Roland Johnson | Kenzie | Come Back and Sing | Roland Johnson | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Herman Francis | Cupid | Branding | Herman Francis | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Imran James | Sly | Feel Da Vybz | Imran James | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Shane Cesar | Lord Cesar | Running Out Of Money | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Reinford Gibbons | Kulcha Don | Extreme | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Baptiste Wallace | Baptiste | Live Your Life | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Ozzie Carty | Ozzie Blue | Montserrat We Sorry | Justin ‘Hero’ Cassell | Neville Hinds Kenneth Greenaway | Yogi Lazer | Gimme Back Me Land | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake & Roland Richards Samantha Innis | Samantha | Time and Place | Keithroy ‘De Bear’ Morson | Keithroy ‘De Bear’ Morson Steve Watts | Michigan | Loyalty Love | Steve Watts | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Jayesh Sadhwani | Sakawinki | What Shall I Do | Jayesh Sadhwani | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Desmond Gray | Mighty Rice Grain | March Seventeen |Desmond Gray | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Kelvin Duberry | Tabu | Climate Crisis | Kelvin Duberry | Kelvin Duberry & Eddie Duberry Maggie Destouche | Maggie | Extermination Time | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Fredrick Daley | Taffy | De Batty | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Elton Galloway | Chipsa | Money is Everything | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Joseph Morris | Pops Morris | Let’s Work Together | Joseph Morris | Joseph Morris Alvin Greaves | Algie | Ruler We Sorry | Alvin Greaves | Eddie Duberry Haldane Zedra | String Beans | Pick Up | Haldane Zedra | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Peter Sullivan | Maddie | What’s on my Mind | Austin Howe | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake James Brown | Cruza | MCAP mek PDM look good | Steve Weekes | Micah Hilton Desmond Davis | Undertaker | Raise Your Flag | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Delroy Joseph | Delz | Tek Knowledge | Steve Weekes | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake Vicky Locker | Storm | Covid Woes | Ian Jackson | Ritchie Buntin Brian Charles | I-Cultural | Bulldog loving Puddycat | Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake | Micah Hilton