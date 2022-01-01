Ministry of Health Issues Guidance for People Experiencing COVID-19 Symptoms

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) today announced that there are six active COVID-19 cases on island; bringing the number of overall cases from 2020 until now on Montserrat to 51.

The first two active cases are imported and were identified during the testing protocol for release from quarantine. The third active case was a person who presented with flu-like symptoms and was tested. This person does not have a travel history and was not in quarantine. The remaining three active cases are close contacts of the third active case. All six active cases are exhibiting mild symptoms and are at home in isolation. The contact tracing process is on-going.

The Ministry of Health continues to encourage members of the public to practice good hygiene, social distancing and wearing of face coverings. Residents who are experiencing symptoms to include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat and congestion or runny nose are encouraged to do the following:

 Stay at home and contact the Ministry of Health and Social Services by calling 496-7473 or 493-4755. The Ministry of Health will then advise individuals how they will be tested.

 Persons are advised to not visit the Casualty department or any of the health centres unless they are advised to do so.

Residents are also urged to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. To register for vaccination, contact the St. John’s: 491-5218.