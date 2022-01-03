Nighttime Curfew for Montserrat as COVID-19 Cases Increase to 21

The Government of Montserrat has decided to institute a curfew from 8PM. to 5AM daily, effective Tuesday January 4 to Tuesday January 18, 2022.

This was one of the COVID-19 suppression measures agreed to during a special meeting of Cabinet today (Monday January 3, 2022), based on technical advice received from Health Officials.

During the curfew period, restaurants, bars and other food service operations are to close dining-in services from 6PM, with proprietors and staff making arrangements to be at home by 8PM. Take-away services are allowed after 6PM. however all precautionary measures must be taken and all persons are expected to be at home by 8PM.

As of 1:30PM today, January 3, 2022, the Ministry of Health has confirmed a total number of 21 active cases. The positive cases have been identified from public and private sector organisations and for the most part, the associated clusters have been determined. The age of positive cases range from 13 to 87 years and are from multiple households. This is classified as community transmission and contact tracing continues.

As it relates to the public service, the Hon. Deputy Governor will issue guidelines for the operations of the service.