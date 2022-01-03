Montserrat Public Services Move to Full Remote Work

(Press Release) Due to the sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, Deputy Governor Mrs. Lyndell Simpson has issued a directive for the Public Service to operate remotely over the next two working weeks.

This, as the Government of Montserrat on Monday 3rd January 2021 introduced tighter COVID-19 suppression measures in response to the rate of increase in positive cases.

Therefore, effective Tuesday 4th January 2022 until Tuesday 18th January 2022, the public service will offer limited services by phone and online where in person appointments are not tenable.

Staff has been advised to corporate with the schedule set by Permanent Secretaries and Heads, and report in person when asked to do so.