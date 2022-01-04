DMCA Hotline to Facilitate Residents Needs for Testing, Groceries and Government Services

(Press Release) Residents who require assistance with essential items, need to make an appointment for general lab testing and help with any other COVID related issues are asked to contact the Hotline at the DMCA at 664 491 4800 or 664 491 3800 from 8 am to 4 pm Monday to Friday.

Persons who also require clarification regarding services offered by the Glendon Hospital should call the Hotline.

Additionally, the Office of the Deputy Governor is encouraging residents who need to access services offered by the Government of Montserrat to firstly do so via telephone and other online methods if possible. Furthermore, individuals who must be physically present at any Government Office must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask or face covering. An appointment system will be implemented by all Government officers to provide face to face meetings if necessary.

For any further guidance and advice regarding accessing the services offered by the Government of Montserrat, residents should contact the central call line at the DMCA 664 491 4800 or 664 491 3800 from 8 am to 4 pm Monday to Friday.