Bank of Montserrat Adjusts Hours and Services Due to Increased COVID-19 Cases

Bank of Montserrat Limited (BOML) announced Thursday new banking hours and a reduction of services due to the increase of COVID-19 cases on the island.

Kathyan Fenton, Senior Manager of Operations for BOML said, due to challenges brought on by the increased cases of COVID-19, the bank will offer limited services namely withdrawals, deposits, wire transfers and Electronic Funds Transfers (EFT) requested through their Online Banking or Mobile Applications.

Until further notice, the bank will operate Monday to Friday from 8AM until 12 Noon.

Customers are encouraged to use the alternative channels wherever possible to conduct their banking transactions. These are the Online Banking / Mobile App, Point of Sale machines located at various business places on Island, and the ATM and Night Deposit Service in Brades.

Additional COVID-19 protocols are being implemented within the banking hall to assist in reducing the further spread of the virus, explained Fenton. As staffing numbers are being affected by the increased positive cases, they have created two independent teams who will have no direct contact with each other. They are also implementing a shift system to ensure that service continuity to clients.

Management thanks the general public for their cooperation, understanding and patience at this time.

Visit the bankofmontserrat.ms for more information or to contact a representative.