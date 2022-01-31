Antigua & Barbuda Halt Plans to Drop Vaccination Mandate for Visitors

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said his government has put a stop to last week’s consideration of dropping the vaccination requirement for people entering the twin-island state of Antigua & Barbuda.

During an interview on Pointe FM radio, Prime Minister Browne said his cabinet had been looking at removing the entry mandate but after robust discussions among members as well as with the tourism sector, it was decided that the current procedures should remain.

Browne explained that he was in support of dropping the mandate but his colleagues were not of the same mind. He added that hoteliers said the current policy provides a level of security for their guests. As current occupancy this winter season is relatively high, they are happy for the status quo to remain. However, this could change if circumstances required a relook of the policy.

“Cabinet unanimously decided not to pursue the initiative at this time. We will not allow unvaccinated persons to enter the country at this time,” the prime minister stated.

Antigua is the main gateway for travellers to Montserrat.