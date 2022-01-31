Restaurants and Bars Can Resume Dine In Services From February 1, Says New Regulations

(Press Release) On Tuesday February 1, 2022 at 5AM, the new COVID-19 regulations will take effect bringing an end to the nigh-time curfew, increasing the number of persons allowed to gather and allowing for the re-opening of schools among other amendments.

Under the Public Health (COVID-19 Suppression) (No.2) Order, S.R.O. 5 of 2022 the number of persons allowed to gather in a public place is 25. However, this limitation on gathering does not apply to:

a. A customs airport and a customs port if the purpose of the large gathering is for the embarkation or disembarkation of passengers;

b. A sitting of the High Court;

c. A school

d. A funeral service;

e. A church service; or

f. The Montserrat Cultural Centre

Schools are allowed to open, once previously submitted sanitisation plans were approved by the Minister of Health. The school must therefore implement previously established

sanitisation measures and COVID-19 protection protocols, to include:

 Ensuring that staff, students and customers practice social distancing; and

 Complying with any direction or guideline issued by the Minister regarding cleaning, sanitisation and other precautions.

Religious establishments are allowed to operate without a limit on the number of persons allowed in attendance. However, the church leader or Pastor must ensure that:

a. Persons wear face coverings;

b. Members of the same household sit together;

c. Persons who are not members of the same household sit six feet apart;

d. A person is assigned to sanitize the washroom or toilet after every use; and

e. Distance markers are placed to designate seating arrangements.

As it relates to the operations of restaurants, cook-shops and bars, the owners can resume dine in services, once the owner previously submitted a seating and sanitisation plan which

was already approved by the Minister of Health. The social distancing and sanitisation precautions which were previously implemented are expected to continue at the

establishments.

Guidelines on the operations of the public service will be issued by the Deputy Governor.

All other previously established COVID-19 regulations remain unchanged.

Public Health (COVID-19 Suppression) (No.2) Order, S.R.O. 5 of 2022 can be read or downloaded at the following link:

SRO-No-5-of-2022-Public-Health-COVID-19-Suppression-No.2-Order-2022