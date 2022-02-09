Montserrat’s St. Patrick’s Festival Programme Released

Following the announcement of the dates for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival, the Montserrat Arts Council has now released the tentative schedule of events.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Festival, which is slated for March 12th to 19th.

The schedule features face-to-face and virtual events which will be hosted by the Arts Council and also highlights a few events hosted by local private promoters such as Chess Entertainment and Immortal Promotions.

The Biennial National Honours & Awards will take place on March 12th , while Junior Calypso is scheduled for March 13th , after being noticeably missed in March 2021. Patrons are promised an evening of laughter at Comedy in De Tent on March 16th, meanwhile nature lovers can enjoy a hike with Scriber Daley on March 12th . Other events include the annual St. Patrick’s Lecture, the St. Patrick’s Book Launch, featuring a new publication by Sir Howard Fergus, and the King of Kings Show which was previously carded for January 2nd .

aid in showcasing our National Madras and local fashion, there will be a social media fashion contest for the duration of the week of activities. More details about this will be posted on the Montserrat Festivals & Carnival Facebook page closer to the Festival.

Director of the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) Kenneth Silcott, stated “It is important that we progress the planning of these events in spite of our present situation. One must be prepared and be ready to adapt to any unexpected circumstances that present themselves during the festival.”

The St. Patrick’s Festival calendar of scheduled events was prepared with great consideration to Public Safety and national COVID-19 guidelines.

For more information, contact the Arts Council on (664) 491-8555 or 8556. Alternatively, your query may be sent to info@artscouncil.ms.

Related