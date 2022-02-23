Two Senior Officers Attending Major Crimes Training in the BVI

Senior investigating officers, Inspector Courtney Rodney and Sgt. Jessica Sweeney of the Royal Montserrat Police Service are currently in Tortola, British Virgin Islands for a two-week training in major crime investigations.

According to BVI News, the training comes at a time when the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force is experiencing issues with staffing due to retirement, resignation and interdiction.

The training course is being delivered by Agencia Ltd, a United Kingdom-based company and funded through the BVI Governor’s Office and the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office. It is part of a wider programme of training to equip officers with the latest strategies in major crime investigations with a particular focus on homicide investigations.

Developing appropriate investigative strategies

“Participants in the training course are expected to be able to develop and implement appropriate investigative strategies as part of the wider investigative and prosecution team, set up an administrative and major incident room, determine mindsets and cognitive influences on investigative decisions, identify and safeguard vulnerable witnesses and family liaison officers and implement a media strategy,” the report stated.

There are 16 officers participating in the course, scheduled to end this Friday. Eight of them represent the RVIPF, two are from the Cayman Islands, two from Bermuda, two from Montserrat, one from the Turks and Caicos and one from Anguilla.

The two trainers, Gareth Bevan, a retired Detective Chief Inspector, and Andy Bevan, a retired Detective Chief Superintendent, are former UK officers with a wealth of operational experience.

Source: Senior cops getting special training in investigative strategies (bvinews.com)