Minister Buffonge Votes Against Raising the Social Security Age to 65, Later Apologises

Minister of Agriculture Crenston Buffonge on Tuesday voted against his government’s Social Security (Amendment) Bill 2022 to increase the pensionable age from 60 to 65.

While the bill still passed, his negative vote was met with audible gasps on the recordings and later caused much discussion online, with pundits questioned whether this signalled a rift in the party to be followed by a walk to the other side of the floor.

During Wednesday’s sitting of parliament, the minister apologised, adding he had come to parliament “fully prepared to support the social securities bill.” However, after hearing some of the matters raised during the discussion, he “thought it needed a second look. On this basis I made my vote,” he explained.

Montserrat’s Social Security Fund is in jeopardy of running out of money by as early as 2025 , according to officials at the statutory body.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Premier Joseph Farrell said the fund continues to deteriorate at an alarming rate as payments into the fund have decreased while employment and injury benefits continue to rise. “Since 2012, the fund has seen yearly deficits at an average of $2.4 million a year for eight years. This increased to $3.6 million in the past three years annually,” revealed Farrell. Without an intervention the depletion of funds will continue to accelerate, he added. Read – Premier Farrell Says State of Montserrat Social Security Fund Frightening Farrell’s government was able to push through the amendment to the Social Security Act which increases the pensionable age to 65. Buffonge and other members of Cabinet agreed and signed off to other adjustments to the social security act in Cabinet on January 27, 2022 (SRO 7 of 2022 and SRO 8 of 2022). These adjustments included increasing the pensionable contributions annually for employed persons between the ages of 16 and the pensionable age from April 2022 to December 2025. From April 2022 until December 2022 it will be six percent (6%) and go up by point five of a percent (0.5%) in 2023. Thereafter, it will increase by one percent (1%) in 2024 and by January 2026 and after it is to be at eight percent (8%). Employer contributions are to increase as well, by point five percent (0.5%) annually from April 2022 from six percent (6%) until it reaches eight percent (8%) in 2026.