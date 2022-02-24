Rotary Club of Montserrat Supports Student at Montserrat Community College

The Rotary Club of Montserrat has announced the donation of EC$1,830 to the Montserrat Community College to cover the expenses of tuition and exam fees for one student for an academic year. This donation is intended to enable a worthy student who is currently enrolled at the college, to continue their education pursuing A-levels at the institution.

The student was selected by the Montserrat Community College and was internally awarded to support the financial needs of that student.

2021-22 President of the Rotary Club of Montserrat, Miss Siobhan Tuitt shared “We’re always interested in supporting youths on island in pursuing their academic dreams. Here in Montserrat, we understand the importance of professional development, and value any way that we can contribute to the personal and career growth of residents on island. Our club will continue to play a role in the area of education, and we’re excited to take action whenever there’s the opportunity to do so.”

This particular project falls within one of Rotary International’s seven areas of focus: Basic Education & Literacy. Rotary around the world has consistently dedicated resources to strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy, reduce gender disparity in education, and increase adult literacy.

