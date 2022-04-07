Antigua & Barbuda Remove Vaccination Restrictions for Entry

The Government of Antigua & Barbuda have further reduced the restrictions which governed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Cabinet notes, “all persons entering Antigua and Barbuda, commencing next Wednesday, April 13, 2022, subject to any evidence regarding any new variant, shall be allowed to enter without vaccination.

“However, all those persons who are unvaccinated are required to submit to a PCR Test, no more than 4 days old, before boarding their flight to Antigua. This rule was already in place for nationals and residents of Antigua and Barbuda. The lifting of the restriction now extends to tourists, visitors, and in-transit passengers.”

Antigua is the primary gateway for connections to Montserrat.

Montserrat has removed the quarantine period for vaccinated travelers but they must submit to testing upon arrival.