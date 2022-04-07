Montserrat National Trust to Launch Monty’s Messengers with Kids Fun Day

The Montserrat National Trust (MNT) will be launching its new children’s group Monty’s Messengers, by hosting a Kids Fundraising Fun Day over Easter weekend.

The fun day seeks to establish greater community cohesion through an entertaining and family-orientated experience, whilst also raising funds for the EcoPlay Children’s Park. The event will take place on Easter Monday, April 18, 2022, in the Belham Valley Area (near Old Road Bay) from 11am to 4pm.

ABOUT MONTY’S MESSENGERS

Monty’s Messenger was a program established by the Montserrat National Trust (MNT) pre-volcano, to engage school children and develop their love for Montserrat’s target species the Montserrat Oriole. It offered an exciting way for children to explore the island’s forests and wetlands, learn more about Montserrat’s nature and culture, and embrace their responsibility to it.

The Trust has decided to introduce Monty’s Messengers to a new generation, as part of their commitment to helping children become more interested in nature, by giving them the opportunity to learn and participate in a variety of fun and educational activities.

Director of the Montserrat National Trust, Ms. Sarita Francis, said, “The Montserrat National Trust is pleased to be once again involved in the lives of children of Primary School age, in a Group known as Monty’s Messengers. The concept of Monty’s Messengers was developed over 30 years ago, but it was dissolved because of the volcano.

Ms. Francis also mentioned that young children show improved all round performance when they are interacting with nature.

“That is why we are also encouraging the entire population to come on board to assist us with creating a space for children called EcoPlay, where children can engage in activities sponsored by the Trust, our partners and the wider community.”

ACTIVITIES

On Easter Monday guests will be treated to live music, local food and exhibitions by our sponsors. The Montserrat National Trust is also teaming up with volunteers from the Rotary Club of Montserrat and the Department of Environment to host the following activities:

● Bouncy Castles

● Crazy Golf

● Egg roll

● Face painting

● Football

● Lucky dip

● Monty Messengers Treasure Hunt

● Races – egg and spoon, sack races, relays

● Video game station

For more information about Monty’s Messengers, the EcoPlay Park and the Montserrat National Trust please give us a call on 491-3086 or send an email to info@montserratnationaltrust.ms.