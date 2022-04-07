CONCACAF Nation’s League Football Returning to Montserrat

Barring any obstacles for travel and COVID-19, residents should be able to head to the Blakes Football Field to watch football this June.

The CONCACAF Nations League has released the schedule for the 2022/23 games, which will see Montserrat’s national men’s team play six games in the season.

Football blogger Craig Brewin calls it the Nations League Group of Death as Montserrat is in League B, Group B with Haiti, Bermuda, and Guyana.

“The draw is about as tough as it could be, with arguably the top team in each of the four pots being drawn against each other. It’s the Group of Death, or the “Gwoup de Lanmò”, as they say in Haiti. But the draw allows Montserrat to get some revenge over Guyana, who took Montserrat’s place in the 2019 Gold Cup after being awarded a couple of extra points by CONCACAF. That still hurts,” Brewin writes on his blog.

Upcoming Games

(Home) – Saturday, June 4 – Montserrat vs Guyana

(Away) – Tuesday, June 7 – Haiti vs Montserrat

(Home) – Saturday, June 11 – Montserrat vs Bermuda

(Away) – Tuesday, June 14 – Bermuda vs. Montserrat

(Home) – Saturday, March 25, 2023 – Montserrat vs Haiti

(Away) – Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – Guyana vs Montserrat

The full match schedule for Nations League can be found here –