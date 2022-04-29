Montserrat’s Active COVID-19 Cases at 78, Children Under 10 Affected

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is urging residents to take measures to reduce the likelihood of contracting COVID-19; as cases continue to increase on the island.

As of 12 noon Friday April 29, Montserrat recorded 18 new cases and two recoveries bringing the number of active cases on island to 78. Most of the cases are locally transmitted, a release from the Government Information Unit stated.

The Ministry is reminding everyone to take the following steps to curb the spread of the virus: practice social distancing; wear a face covering; wash and sanitise hands often; stay at home if feeling unwell or experiencing flu-like symptoms, and isolate and call 496-7437 or 493-4755 for instructions on testing and care.

Officials in the Ministry of Health are continuing the process of contact tracing of close contacts of persons who have tested positive. All age groups are currently affected by this current outbreak, however the age categories with the highest infection rates are 0-9 years and 10-19 years.

The evidence continues to show that persons who are vaccinated are less likely to experience severe COVID-19 symptoms. Therefore, the Ministry of Health is encouraging persons to call the St. John’s Health Centre on 491-5218 to register for COVID-19 vaccination. Children 12 years and older can also be registered for the vaccine, as well as pregnant women and women who are breastfeeding.