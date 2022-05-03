Primary and Secondary Schools Closed as COVID-19 Cases Rise to 89

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports announced Monday that Early Childhood, Primary and Secondary schools will be closed this week May 3 – May 6, 2022, as they monitor the increase in COVID-19 cases here.
As of Saturday, at noon, there were 89 confirmed cases, with seven results pending.
Public schools reopened last week after the Easter break but as cases have risen dramatically over the past two weeks, the closure is an effort to bring the virus under control.
Most cases are from local spread and almost 200 people are currently in quarantine.
A statement on the Government Information Unit’s Facebook page noted that the “Ministry of Education will continue to monitor the COVID rates in partnership with the Ministry of Health to advise on school operations. Further communication and directives will be shared with teachers through Principals.”
A statement on the Government Information Unit’s Facebook page noted that the “Ministry of Education will continue to monitor the COVID rates in partnership with the Ministry of Health to advise on school operations. Further communication and directives will be shared with teachers through Principals.”
Ahead of the closure announcement, Director of Education, Dr. Gregory Julius told Discover Montserrat that “the previous actions of online and works packs will be the usual practice to continue learning.”
St. Augustine Roman Catholic Primary School said Tuesday that they have activated their remote learning platform and will begin Term III as scheduled, today May 3, 2022 at 9AM for all grades, except kindergarten, which will commence on Wednesday May 4.
In a notice, the private school said “pupils and teachers’ wellness status will be reassessed on Friday May 6 to determine whether face to face instruction should commence the second week of Term III. All pupils, parents and guardians are urged to access their Google Classroom invitation and check their grades’ WhatsApp group for further advice, information, and instruction.”
“We hope in-person learning resumes as soon as it is safe to do so. We will however update you as the situation unfolds,” the notice from the schools’ board read.
The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is encouraging everyone to take the following steps to curb the spread of the virus: practice social distancing; wear a face covering; wash and sanitise hands often; stay at home if feeling unwell or experiencing flu-like symptoms, and isolate and call 496-7437 or 493-4755 for instructions on testing and care.