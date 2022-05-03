Primary and Secondary Schools Closed as COVID-19 Cases Rise to 89

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports announced Monday that Early Childhood, Primary and Secondary schools will be closed this week May 3 – May 6, 2022, as they monitor the increase in COVID-19 cases here.

As of Saturday, at noon, there were 89 confirmed cases, with seven results pending.

Public schools reopened last week after the Easter break but as cases have risen dramatically over the past two weeks, the closure is an effort to bring the virus under control.

Most cases are from local spread and almost 200 people are currently in quarantine.

A statement on the Government Information Unit’s Facebook page noted that the “Ministry of Education will continue to monitor the COVID rates in partnership with the Ministry of Health to advise on school operations. Further communication and directives will be shared with teachers through Principals.”

Ahead of the closure announcement, Director of Education, Dr. Gregory Julius told Discover Montserrat that “the previous actions of online and works packs will be the usual practice to continue learning.”

St. Augustine Roman Catholic Primary School said Tuesday that they have activated their remote learning platform and will begin Term III as scheduled, today May 3, 2022 at 9AM for all grades, except kindergarten, which will commence on Wednesday May 4.