Montserrat Urgently Needs More Registered Nurses

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is reaching out to nurses in the Montserrat diaspora who are willing to come and support the island’s health care system on a short to medium term basis.

Nurses living overseas, including retired nurses, who are registered in Montserrat are being encouraged to register with the MoHSS to either volunteer or engage in paid stints in Montserrat.

The Ministry continues to face a shortage of nurses on the island which has been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Interested nurses are asked to register by calling the Ministry of Health and Social Services on 1-(664)- 491-2880 or 1-(664)-491-4520 or email the Ministry at mehcs@gov.ms and indicate their availability.