Apply for a Renewable Energy Internship with CCREEE

Residents from Montserrat who are interested in the Energy sector now have an opportunity to benefit from a two-month stint with the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE).

CCREEE is the implementation hub for sustainable energy activities and projects within the region.

Building on the previous years of Energy Report Card (ERC) Data Collection Internship Programmes, the CCREEE is looking for motivated intern from Montserrat to work in close collaboration with regional and national institutions to survey and collect energy-related data for Caribbean territories that will be used to update the ERCs.

The internship will provide students and/or young professionals with a unique opportunity to work with the energy sector institutions and stakeholders in Montserrat, gain practical experience in the energy sector and contribute to the knowledge management functions of the CARICOM Energy Knowledge Hub (CEKH).

The CCREEE in collaboration with the respective institutions across the region will collect the specified data and information that will be used to update and populate the ERCs.

Applicants must a national or resident of Montserrat with proficiency in English with a bachelor’s degree or on course for completion of one, by December 2023.

However, applications are welcomed from students attending sixth form or completed sixth form.

Applicants must also have an interest in the energy sector and willingness to learn about the socio-economic, technical, and environmental aspects of the energy landscape; studies in sustainable energy, environmental sciences or related fields are an asset.

The Internship will run from June 13th to August 5th, 2022.

Interested people can submit their application, which consists of a motivation letter and CV, on or before 20 May 2022 to intern@ccreee.org and copied to BurkeK@gov.ms.

