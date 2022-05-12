Cruise Lines Show Interest in Montserrat at Seatrade 2022

Tourism officials say that Montserrat is now on the radar of several cruise lines for the 2022/23 season because of the island’s attendance at Seatrade Cruise Global 2022.

The event, held at the Miami Beach Convention Centre, during the period April 25 – 28, brought together thousands of cruise executives, decision makers, thought leaders, suppliers and destination representatives to network and learn. According to a release from the Montserrat Tourism Division, this year’s conference “celebrated resilience, which beckoned collaboration across sectors for safer and more innovative cruising experiences.”