COVID-19 Cases at 337, Officials Reiterate Call for Unwell Residents to Get Tested

725 persons are currently in quarantine as the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Montserrat continue to rise.

The Tuesday midday dashboard from the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) records 160 new cases of COVID-19 (99 on Monday and 61 on Tuesday).

All of the new cases were locally transmitted, said officials.

Meanwhile 68 recoveries were recorded during the reporting period, bringing the total number of active cases in Montserrat to 337.

Premier Joseph Farrell and Minister of Health Charles Kirnon said on radio today that there are no plans to call for a national lockdown or to close local schools. Both officials reiterated that just as other nations have remained open and are adapting to living with the virus, Montserrat must do the same. They encouraged anyone who is feeling unwell to please visit their health centre for testing.

Listen to “Premier Hon. Joseph Easton Taylor-Farrell and Hon. Charles Kirnon Discuss Current COVID-19 Situation on Island” | Montserrat Radio Echo (wordpress.com)