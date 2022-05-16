Another COVID-19 Death Recorded in Montserrat in Current Wave

An elderly man is the second COVID-19 related death in the current wave, announced the Ministry of Health and Social Services on Monday.

According to the ministry, the deceased is a male between the age 80-89 who last resided at a residential care facility for the elderly. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 9th and was unvaccinated.

His death is the fourth for the island since the pandemic began in 2020.

Health Officials said last week that there had been a spike in positive cases within the island’s elderly care facilities Golden Years Home and Margetson Memorial. The homes have been closed to visitors to help curtail the spread.

The public is reminded that COVID-19 can be severe and lead to long lasting complications or death. Residents should therefore take all measures to protect themselves from the virus by practicing good hand hygiene, wearing face coverings in public spaces, adhering to quarantine and isolation protocols, and vaccinating against this potentially deadly virus.

Additionally, infected people should seek medical attention at the earliest signs of severe symptoms such as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and chest pains; by contacting the Flu-Hotline at 496.7437 or 493.4755.