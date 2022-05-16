UK Sends Five Medical Specialists to Montserrat

On Sunday May 15, the Ministry of Health and Social Services Senior Management and Nursing team met a delegation of NHS Medical Specialists who arrived at the John A. Osborne Airport. The delegation, consisting of three Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Nurses; one ICU Specialist Doctor and an Epidemiologist, will be supporting the ministry in patient care, as Montserrat is experiencing a COVID -19 spike.

Minister for Health, Hon. Charles Kirnon said: “We are extremely grateful for the continued support of the UK as we continue to face the many challenges associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, our health system has been under tremendous pressure and so on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, I welcome wholeheartedly the expertise of the NHS Medical Specialists and the invaluable support they bring to our health care system”.

Her Excellency the Governor Sarah Tucker commented: “As we face this very challenging time with Covid 19, I am thankful that the UK Health Security Agency, as part of the close partnership between the UK and Montserrat, is able to provide this support for us. I know the UKHSA team will work as one alongside our nurses and doctors and that the UK remains resolute in supporting us in our efforts against this pandemic”.

While the Ministry continues to seek out alternative solutions to the challenges posed by the current availability shortage of local medical staff, Montserrat will benefit from the support of the medical specialists for the next four weeks.

As we continue to deal with the current spike in COVID-19 cases, residents are urged to take all measures to protect themselves from the virus by practicing good hand hygiene, wearing face coverings in public spaces, adhering to quarantine and isolation protocols and vaccinating against this potentially deadly virus.

Additionally, infected people should seek medical attention at the earliest signs of severe symptoms such as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and chest pains; by contacting the Flu-Hotline at 496.7437 or 493.4755.