Recalled Peanut Butter Found in Local Supermarkets

The Environmental Health Department is advising residents not to eat or serve certain Jif brand peanut butter products that have been recalled by the J.M Smucker Company due to potential salmonella contamination.

Principal Environmental Health Officer: Garrett Stanley, noted that the Jif products with lot codes identified by the USA Food and Drug Administration as contaminated have been found at multiple supermarkets across the island.

He went on to state that the products have been removed from the shelves, however some may have been purchased and recommends residents review the lot codes of Jif products purchased and throw away any contaminated products found.

The lot codes are 1274425 through 2140425, with “425″ at the end of the first seven numbers.

According to health officials, salmonella bacteria cause diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps.

It can cause serious illness in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. People should seek medical attention if they have any severe salmonella-like symptoms after eating peanut butter.

As of 1st May 2022, 14 persons in the USA have been hospitalized with salmonella infections linked to the contaminated Jif peanut butter. No deaths have been reported.