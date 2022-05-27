Two More COVID-19-Related Deaths, Active Cases Continue to Drop

The island has recorded two more deaths in the current COVID-19 wave which is slowly waning.

According to the latest dashboard from the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS), during the period 12:01p.m. Tuesday May 24, 2022, to noon Thursday May 26, 2022, a total of 17 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded (8 on Wednesday and 9 Thursday). These new cases are all locally transmitted.

According to the Government Information Unit, the ministry recorded 50 recoveries during the reporting period.

Unfortunately, the ministry also recorded two COVID-19 related deaths during the May 24, 2022 – May 26, 2022, reporting period. The deceased – one male and one female- died on May 25, 2022. The Ministry will provide further details on these COVID-19 related deaths. Investigations also continue into the cause of death of two persons who had COVID-19 at their times of death, as previously announced by the Ministry on May 24.

The number of active cases in Montserrat is 58.

207 persons are in quarantine.

The public is reminded that COVID-19 can be severe and lead to long lasting complications or death. Residents should therefore take all measures to protect themselves from the virus by practicing good hand hygiene, wearing face coverings in public spaces, adhering to quarantine and isolation protocols, and vaccinating against this potentially deadly virus.

Additionally, infected people should seek medical attention at the earliest signs of severe symptoms such as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and chest pains; by contacting the Flu-Hotline at 496-7437 or 493-4755.