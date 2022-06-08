Omicron Primary Variant in Recent COVID-19 Wave

Health officials said Wednesday that Omicron has been identified as the primary variant which affected more than 800 since April 15, 2022 when a wave caused massive disruption of schools and other services here.

As of noon on Wednesday, June 8, there are 40 active cases. Five were locally transmitted and 2 were imported.

The Health ministry said the sub variants BA.2, BA 2.3. and BA 5 of Omicron were identified.

100 persons are currently in quarantine.

The public is reminded that COVID-19 can be severe and lead to long lasting complications or death. Residents should therefore take all measures to protect themselves from the virus by practicing good hand hygiene, wearing face coverings in public spaces, adhering to quarantine and isolation protocols and vaccinating against this potentially deadly virus.

Additionally, person’s infected should seek medical attention at the earliest signs of severe symptoms such as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and chest pains; by contacting the Flu-Hotline at 496-7437 or 493-4755.

Residents who are unvaccinated are being encouraged to register to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.