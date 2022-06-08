Montserratian Writers Included in Caribbean Anthology, Disaster Matters

In collaboration with the Montserrat Public Library and under the direction of MC Deonne Semple, Disaster Matters was launched on Wednesday evening at the Brades Arts & Education Centre.

Several Montserratian writers are featured in Disaster Matters, a new anthology edited by Montserratian professor at The University of the West Indies, Dr. Yvonne Weekes and Dr. Wendy McMahon of the University of East Anglia.

The book is a collection of short stories and poetry from 51 writers. It chronicles experiences of Caribbean people with disasters such as volcanoes, hurricanes, and earthquakes and was produced under a special project to be used in schools across the region.