Governor Antoine Begins Country Outreach Mission to Montserrat

Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N.J. Antoine is currently on island for the second stop on his country outreach mission to the member states in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

Governor Antoine commenced his engagements with a meeting with Hon Joseph Easton Farrell, Premier and Minister of Finance and current Chairman of the ECCB Monetary Council. He paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Montserrat, Her Excellency Sarah Tucker before meeting with the Executive Council, where Governor Antoine presented and took questions on the ECCU’s Performance and Prospects. He and his team also met with Leader of the Opposition, Hon Paul Lewis.

On Thursday evening, Governor Antoine was interviewed by Viona Alexander-Smith, Head of the Government Information Unit in Montserrat. The interview aired live on both the ECCB and the Montserrat Government Information Unit’s Facebook pages and YouTube channels. The public was encouraged to join the conversation with Governor Antoine, who took calls and questions from audience members and persons viewing on Facebook.

On Friday, 10 June, Governor Antoine and his team will make presentations on the ECCU’s Performance and Prospects to the Bank of Montserrat Limited and the Social Partners including: the Christian Council, the Chamber of Commerce and the Business Council, as well as trade unions, non-governmental organisations and youth.

Governor Antoine and the ECCB delegation will also meet with the Principal, staff and students of the Brades Primary School, the ECCB’s Mentorship School in Montserrat. The ECCB’s Mentorship Programme is executed in one primary school in each of the eight ECCB member countries.

The ECCB delegation to Montserrat includes Dr. Emefa Sewordor, Head of the Advisory Services Unit, Governor’s Immediate Office; Shermalon Kirby Acting Director of the Corporate Relations Department and Leon Bullen, Economist in the Research, Statistics and Data Analytics Department.

Montserrat is the second stop on the Governor’s 2022 round of Country Outreach Missions, which began with a visit to Anguilla from May 04-06.

The Country Outreach Missions align with the vision and priorities for the ECCB set out in its Citizen Engagement and Stakeholder Relations Strategy, which was introduced early into Governor Antoine’s first term.

Check out the ECCB Connects Facebook Page to follow Governor Antoine’s Country Outreach Visit to Montserrat.